Fathom Realty has announced that Founder and CEO Josh Harley was awarded the prestigious Icon Award from DFW Real Producers during the Annual ESPE Awards Gala in Dallas, the company has announced.

DFW Real Producers is a community of the top 2,000 producing real estate agents, leaders, and vetted businesses in the Dallas – Fort Worth area. Harley was one of five finalists among top industry leaders in the region, including Jim Fite, president of Century 21 Judge Fite Company; Allie Beth Allman, executive director and founder of Allie Beth Allman & Associates (a Berkshire Hathaway company); Roxann Taylor, license partner of Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake; and Dave Jenks, a vice president at Keller Williams, before he passed away last year, the company said.

“I am so honored to be in the company of such amazing industry titans…people who were already legends in the Dallas – Fort Worth area when I first received my real estate license. I’m truly humbled to share the stage with them,” said Harley. “As an industry, we have an amazing opportunity to touch the lives of so many people. Leaders must lead by example, and I strive daily to live by Fathom’s culture of servant leadership for our agents, employees and home buyers and sellers. It is validating to be recognized for these efforts.”

“All of us at Fathom are proud of everything Josh has accomplished. This honor speaks to his unwavering dedication to the principles of servant leadership,” said Samantha Guiggio, Fathom Realty’s chief operations officer. “As a business that puts agents first and provides them with the opportunity to control the trajectory of their careers, Fathom is a special place with a strong culture. Josh may have been surprised that he won, but the rest of us had no doubt.”

“When the nominations opened up, Josh’s name kept showing up. I was excited to see that because when I think of a Real Estate Icon, I definitely think of Josh Harley. With what he has accomplished and built and how he places others first….it was a well-deserved recognition. It was our honor to be able to present Josh with the prestigious Icon Award,” said Jordan Espeseth, owner and publisher of DFW Real Producers.

For more information, visit https://www.fathomrealty.com/.