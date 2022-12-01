Helen and Brody Goucher, mother and son and now real estate business partners, have announced the opening of CENTURY 21 Summit Realty.

The Gouchers and their team will now be able to connect with the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, from its global network, productivity platform, lead generation and relationship-building tools, digital marketing, and online and in-person coaching offerings. The Gouchers, with Brody serving as broker, look to continue expanding their business throughout Northwestern Montana, they said.

“We expect the affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate, the leader in brand respect and recognition, to play a vital role in building out our companywide growth strategy,” said Brody Goucher. “Access to its industry-leading platforms and resources will allow us to expand our real estate services locally and to a more global investor audience and build a team of relentless residential sales professionals who will exceed the needs of our investor, homebuyer and homeseller clients.”

“Montana is the best place to live and work and we are attracting people from all over the world,” added Brody Goucher. “With the power of the CENTURY 21® global brand behind us, we are now ready to expand our residential real estate footprint.”

“This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in northwestern Montana,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Brody and Helen are driven leaders who dream big and move fast, and their family of agents, and ultimately their clients, know that they will always go the extra mile on their behalf.”

