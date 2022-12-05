It feels good to give back! When we take the time to slow down and help others, our actions can have a lasting impact that could make all the difference in somebody else’s world. Volunteering can be an incredible opportunity to explore a cause that you’re passionate about while helping somebody else out along the way. Explore these five different ways to volunteer in your community.

Work in a Soup Kitchen

Soup kitchens help provide food to those in need. Whether you’re preparing meals, serving the people, or bussing tables, this is a great way to make an impact on your community.

Deliver Meals to Seniors

It’s common for senior citizens to be confined to their homes. Luckily, organizations exist that help deliver them meals. Volunteer to drive fresh food to these people in need. Who knows? Maybe you’ll form a lovely friendship along the way.

Volunteer in an Animal Shelter

This is a great way to impact the furry population of your community. Animal shelters are always looking for volunteers to help them feed, entertain, walk, and groom the animals. In the end, you’ll be helping these animals find their forever homes.

Maintain the Environment

The world around us is a truly beautiful place, but it takes hard work to keep it that way! Whether you’re cleaning up trash off the side of the road, planting trees in your local park, or maintaining wilderness trails, your help can impact the beauty of your community and the state of our planet!

Tutor a Child

The youth’s minds are the most powerful tool. Help them grow by becoming an afterschool tutor. One-on-one attention can make all the difference in a child’s academic journey. Use your skills, intelligence, and creativity to make a lasting impact on the children in your community.