ERA Key Realty Services, a Massachusetts affiliate of the ERA brand, has announced that its Whitinsville office has donated $7,866 to area charities this year, in addition to volunteering for various events.The donations, made through the ERA Key Realty Services Charitable Trust Foundation, benefitted nine area charities, as well as local schools.

“We’re proud to do our part to give back to the community,” said REALTOR® Carla Horn. “It is a key value at ERA Key and those who work in the Whitinsville office are always glad to help. Whether it’s an Earth Day cleanup, a Habitat for Humanity project or donations to local food pantries, we’re here to help.”

“We seek to spread our charitable contributions throughout the communities we serve, benefiting needy residents, veterans, animals, people with health issues and others,” said REALTOR® Laura Hebb. “We’ve all been affected by the pandemic and current high inflation, so the need for assistance is greater than ever.”

The firm made financial donations throughout Massachusetts this year, including $1,500 to Peace of Bread Community Kitchen in Whitinsville, and $500 each to Veterans, Inc. in Worcester, Wheeling for Warriors in Whitinsville, People First Food Pantry in Uxbridge, the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, Divine Mercy Chaplet & Adoration in Whitinsville and the St. Denis Church food pantry in Douglas. In addition, donations of $250 each were made to Willy’s Kitty Angels Rescue, Inc. in Sutton and Vintage Pet Rescue of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, a release stated.

Through the trust, REALTORS® also donated $750 in gift cards to the family of a Northbridge kindergartener who was diagnosed with brain cancer, $2,110.10 for school supplies provided by teachers for their students at grammar schools in Northbridge and Uxbridge, and $505.95 for a mattress to benefit a senior in Uxbridge, the company noted.

The Whitinsville office also organized an Earth Day cleanup in Whitinsville, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, made multiple donations to local senior centers, purchased holiday gifts for four local families in need, donated funds to a local family displaced by a fire, and collected blankets and towels for a local animal shelter.

“I’m proud of the effort our agents make to give back to the community,” said David Glasberg, who manages the Whitinsville office. “It’s a core value of ERA Key and our agents take it seriously.”

