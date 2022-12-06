Jack Conway has announced that it has successfully completed the recertification process for the prestigious RELO® Quality Certification by Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The RELO® Quality Certification (RQC) was the first program in the relocation industry to quantify and qualify what true relocation service excellence means. Modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige national quality award, it was created by the network to provide measurable standards for the pursuit of relocation excellence, a release noted.

Under the guidance of Jack Conway’s Director of Relocation, Susan Babb, Jack Conway has demonstrated continued commitment to the specific criteria used to evaluate performance and production, staffing, training and continuing education, quality and scope of relocation services, program marketing, customer satisfaction, technology resources, office facilities, and more.

After earning the certification, a company must complete a recertification process every five years to ensure it continues to meet the program’s rigorous standards and remains current in terms of technology, relocation trends and other relevant areas, the company stated.

“The RQC process defines our value and strengths and allows us to focus on providing the very best relocation services for our clients, partners and real estate agents. We are extremely proud to have earned this designation that sets us apart in the relocation industry!” Babb said.

LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger credits Jack Conway for its dedication to excellence in relocation. “Being re-certified for the RQC reflects Jack Conway’s ongoing commitment to delivering a superior level of service to its relocation clients and operating a highly efficient and responsive program that is among the best in the business.”

Conway Relocation & Corporate Services Division has been helping clients and customers make smooth transitions since 1956, the company noted. Conway Relocation includes a staff of certified professionals who introduce their customers to “Conway Country,” a region that includes Boston, the South Shore, the North Shore, all of Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, a release stated.

In addition to relocation counseling, the firm offers home finding, destination and departure services, inventory and group move services, orientation and rental tours, and more.

For more information about Jack Conway visit jackconway.com. For information about their relocation services, visit jackconway.com/relocation.