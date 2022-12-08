If you’re like most people, you find yourself always in a mode of “getting ready to get ready.” Well, it’s time to do something about it for greater success.

Before you start thinking about all the different avenues there are to utilize to either get business as an agent, or to increase your sales team with effective recruiting, you need to first take a step back and create a plan that includes “Methodologies.” Many agents and brokers lose opportunities that were literally standing right in front of them. By creating a “Calling Methodology” and a “Pipelining Methodology” you will not only see your interviews/meetings increase, but you will also see more business in any type of market. And as a broker, you will most definitely increase the number of agents joining your company monthly.

Too often, we get frustrated when we call someone, and they say they are not interested, or just as frustrated if we have an appointment and we don’t close them during that one appointment. A good methodology will show the prospect that you care and demonstrate the quality of attention you will give to them.

When implementing a calling and a pipelining methodology, you need to first understand what your time allocation will be for prospecting or recruiting each week. Once you establish your time commitment, you are one step closer.

When developing your calling methodology, if you make a call and get an answering machine, you must ALWAYS leave a message. After that message, you send an email or text letting them know you tried calling to let them know about a new listing in their neighborhood, or about something interesting happening in the market, etc. If you are a broker trying to connect with a potential recruit, they call, leave a message, send a text or email, and let them know they’d like to talk to that agent about their business. At the very least, it’s a fantastic networking opportunity as I may have a buyer for their listing and vice-versa. I recommend calling on Day 1, and after leaving a voicemail and sending an email, I suggest calling again on Day 7. At this point, leave a voicemail and send an email or text and then I call them back on Day 30 (that’s 3 times in 1 month). That’s why a quality CRM is critical to your business.

Lastly, when talking about a pipelining methodology, whether you are an agent trying to procure business or a broker trying to recruit and attract talent into your organization, the principles are 100% the same.

You need to figure out 3 pieces of pipelining.

The first is your cadence. When will you reach out to them again?

The second is what avenue are you going to use to communicate (email, video, text, call, etc.)?

The third and final piece of pipelining is what is your message?

Intentionally create a 6-month pipelining process that you can implement with anyone you meet, you will see your business increase as an agent, and you will see your recruiting results increase as a broker. This is a scalable and repeatable system that will bring exceptional results when executed with consistency and intentionality.

At Sherri Johnson Coaching, these methodologies are paramount in our coaching process. Ninety percent of agents, brokers and managers do not have a business plan. Let’s make sure we set you up with our business plan, and our methodologies, which we hold you accountable and provide you with best-in-class training and one-on-one coaching support. As the market changes, it is paramount that you ensure (whether as an agent, a team, a manager or a broker), to set yourself up for greater success in 2023.

Best of luck!

