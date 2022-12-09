One of the most essential elements of any home is the roof. It gives us shelter and keeps us warm and dry in our homes.

Over time roofing in our property’s will need to be replaced. But how do you know when a roof replacement is necessary? Are there warning signs when roofing replacement becomes imminent?

In fact, there are some easy ways to tell it is time to replace your roof. Let’s have a look.

What are the signs a roof replacement will be necessary?

At times, a roof may be at the end of its useful life without a roof failure occurring. This can be identified through visual indications, such as discoloration and wear, prompting homeowners to undertake preventive maintenance efforts on their home.

Delaying a roof replacement can lead to more serious issues in the future. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the warning signs and ensure that the project is planned in advance.

Sometimes roof replacement is obvious and other times it is not. Some signs that may indicate that it is time to replace your roof include: water infiltration, excessive wear and tear, or damage caused by storms or wind.

These are the obvious signs roof replacement is necessary. However, if your not a contractor, you might not be able to spot some others.

If you see any of these conditions it’s likely you’ll need to replace your roof soon.

Your roof is old

The life span of a 3-tab roofing shingle is around 20 years. If your roof has approached that age it likely needs replacement. If you have an architectural shingle, you should be able to get 25-30 years from it.

The shingles start to curl

When you start to see curling shingles a roof replacement is just around the corner. It’s not likely more damage will occur unless it’s addressed.

There are bald spots

When there are bald areas, a roof is really starting to show its age. Start preparing for a roof replacement with this condition.

You see areas that are sagging

Inspecting a roof for sagging can provide valuable insight as to whether or not replacement is necessary.

Sagging is often a sign of underlying structural damage, either due to pressure from the exterior or from moisture affecting the wooden components of the roof.

The shingles are cracking

When numerous shingles are cracking it is a sign of old age. Wear and tear has finally caught up to your roof.

There is moss growing

The growth of moss on roof surfaces, especially in cool and moist climates, can be more than a cosmetic issue.

Holding moisture against the roof surface, moss can cause damage to the granules of shingles in freezing climates over time. Moss can be brushed off, but it can return quickly if care is not taken to ensure that the shingle surface remains undamaged.

You see daylight in the attic

The most obvious sign that it is time to replace your roof is when you can see sunlight from within the attic.

The presence of light streaming through one’s roof should be addressed swiftly and with urgency, as it is an indicator that moisture can similarly penetrate the structure.

If daylight is observed coming through the roof, replacing it should be a priority.

Don’t replace a roof just before selling

When a roof needs replacement there is one occasion you may want to hold off. If you’re selling a house, you’ll probably be better off negotiating it with the buyer after it is flagged at the home inspection.

It is unlikely you will get the full value of the roof when pricing your home. You will be better off negotiating something smaller as a seller concession.

Your REALTOR® will be responsible for negotiating the best possible outcome.

Final thoughts on roof replacement

The benefits of replacing your roof include: increased safety for you and your family, decreased energy costs, and a longer life for your roof.

If you are experiencing any of the following signs, it may be time to consider a new roof: water infiltration, excessive wear and tear, or damage caused by storms or wind.

Contact a few local roofing experts to get quotes. There can be a significant variation in pricing from one company to another.