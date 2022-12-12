Integrity All Stars, part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, has become the first U.S. real estate team certified in cryptocurrency. This certification will allow the firm’s agents to assist clients in selling real estate as NFTs or purchasing real estate with crypto on the blockchain.

“As we start to see cryptocurrencies prevail within the real estate sector, it is essential to stay ahead of the market and be prepared for the shift to best serve our clientele,” said Rebecca Rains, broker and owner of Integrity All Stars. “At the beginning of this year, Redfin’s survey reported that 12% of first-time homebuyers utilized cryptocurrency to buy their home. We are predicting this number is only going to continue to increase.”

Each of the Integrity All Stars real estate sales executives underwent a certification process directed by Propy, an online real estate transaction platform. The course included training in tokenization, digital wallets, NFTs, blockchain, smart contracts, cryptocurrency and its relation to real estate.

The firm claims crypto-transactions come with benefits, such as shorter closing periods, a secure platform to record and conduct the sale, access to international and virtual markets and more.

Following the recent bankruptcy filing by cryptocurrency firm FTX, the utility of crypto, including for real estate transactions, has come under public and legal scrutiny. Despite this, Rains says she, her team and their clients are going full steam ahead.

“Since completing the certification, our team has already seen a substantial uptick in clients looking to buy and sell real estate via cryptocurrency,” said Rains. “Cryptocurrency and virtual transactions can streamline processes like we’ve never seen before, which is why this is a service we wanted to confidently offer.”

