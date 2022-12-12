Chris Kelly, Executive Vice President, HomeServices of America, Edina, Minn.; 2022 Broker Relations Liaison, National Association of REALTORS®

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, President, Keller Williams Capital Properties, Washington, D.C.; 2023 NAR Broker Relations Liaison

Chris Kelly: It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since I sat where you are sitting now, Kymber, but welcome aboard as the incoming liaison to the Power Broker Roundtable.

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti: Thanks, Chris. You’ll be a hard act to follow, but these monthly roundtable discussions are a great tool for brokers. I’m happy to take on the role.

CK: That’s what I’ll miss the most as I leave the post, actually, this wonderful opportunity month after month to hear and learn from super-smart people from all over the country—brokers who are willing to share their valuable time and expertise—especially this past year, with the industry galloping in double-time and never enough hours in the day.

KLM: Chris, that’s one of the things I love about this industry. We may be competitors, but we understand the value of sharing news and ideas. It makes the practice of real estate better for everyone, not just for us as leaders, but for all the agents who count on us for guidance and, ultimately, for consumers as well.

CK: Kymber, as you know, good leadership is not a matter of timing the market, as they say, but time in the market—having enough experience to keep your eye on the long term and work together to find answers.

KLM: I like that. In the end, it’s all about strategy. That’s been at the core of your discussions here this past year, Chris, and it’s what we plan to focus on going forward—especially now, as the market is shifting.

CK: It’s what we’re all watching. When I took over as liaison last year, we were still in the height of a boom. Now, in this far less certain period, your panelists will be working from a different perspective.

KLM: I don’t see it as a time for doom and gloom. There’s no reason to panic about returning to what’s basically a more normal market—a more balanced market, for sure, much like what we had in 2016 or ’17. But as brokers begin to tighten their budget belts, and they will, it’s a good time to be sharing insights on the best ways to do more with less.

CK: That’s a great place to begin, looking at strategies that rein in expenses while continuing to provide agents with the tools they need to empower them.

KLM: If anything, agents will need even more support in the coming months. They’ll need more training, more coaching and more meaningful guidance, not just on how to thrive in a changing market, but on how to educate buyers and sellers.

CK: Even in last year’s hot market, some of my favorite discussions centered on just that: how to arm and prepare agents to be better educators and influencers. That skill will become increasingly important in the months ahead, and well worth leaning into.

KLM: As the market shifts, I’d like to keep the discussions going on how to keep agents excited and motivated when the phones are ringing a little less often. This is not a time to be less competitive. It’s a time to be more strategic.

CK: I’m smiling, Kymber, because your passion is showing, as is your love of this business. I have to admit that I’m a little sad that I won’t be part of the discussion going forward, but if I’m giving up the seat, I’m fully convinced that you’ll be a more than worthy successor.

KLM: I hope so, Chris—and don’t be so sure that you won’t be part of the discussion. We may just call on you down the line to share your ideas as a panelist.

CK: I would welcome that.

KLM: I hope to hear from brokers in every region of the country, both about issues they’d like to have us tackle at the roundtable and also to become part of the discussion. I’m reachable at Kymber@menkiti.com, and my virtual door is always open.

CK: The truth is, shifting market or not, some things will never change. People will always be changing household dynamics, such as marriage, becoming empty nesters, relocating and outgrowing their space. There will always be business for those who are best at pursuing it.

KLM: And for the leaders who are innovators and motivators, as they say, “watch this space.”

