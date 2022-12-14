While the age-old mantra “location, location, location” still rings true in today’s market, for Nick Cannon—who has quickly adopted his local Rocket Mortgage representative Mandy Troyer as his preferred lender referral—the mantra sounds more like “responsive, responsive, responsive.”

In the eight short months that Cannon has been working with and referring to Rocket Mortgage, he and his clients have nothing but rave reviews about working with Troyer. Not only has she made the process easier on everyone involved, but her demeanor has also paved the way to a successful partnership.

“From the very first client I referred, Mandy really thought outside the box. She worked to find my client a solution, and she helped the deal go through when two other lenders told me they couldn’t make it happen,” says Cannon, a broker and REALTOR® at Allen Tate SouthPark, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With a background in sales and an established career in the medical devices industry, Cannon appreciates Troyer’s hustle and follow-through, as well as how easy it is to get ahold of her.

“When I pass my client to a vendor, that vendor reflects on me,” says Cannon. “In addition to being responsive and easy going, my clients love her.”

Drawn to real estate after the agent helping him and his wife market their two condominiums mentioned that he might make a great REALTOR®, Cannon decided to explore the possibilities and, in short order, he was hooked.

With the dramatic shift in his local market resulting from mortgage interest-rate escalation, Cannon notes that while the crazy-hot seller’s market continues to cool, opportunities are getting better for buyers. In fact, they’re finding themselves with a lot more leverage than they had during the past few years.

To that end, when it comes time to get an offer in motion, he needs a mortgage rep who is fast and effective.

“I always tell my clients that not all lenders are created equal. Just because one lender said you can’t get a certain rate, or they can’t get you a certain amount, that doesn’t mean another one can’t. And Mandy has delivered for all the clients I have sent her way,” says Cannon, who also appreciates his rep’s accessibility.

“A lot of real estate deals happen on weekends,” he explains. “Even when Mandy was on vacation in California, I had her on the phone at 5:30 a.m. West Coast time working to get one of my clients squared away with their loan,” he recalls.

“She gets really close to my clients, she knows all about them and sort of deals with them more like a personal mortgage coach than a loan officer,” adds Cannon, who enjoys working with Rocket Mortgage because they’re motivated to find solutions for each and every client.

“I like Rocket Mortgage because they’re adaptable, they seem to offer my clients a little more and always seem to have new products to help keep expenses lower,” he notes. “And they’re fast.”

In one case, Cannon had a client who needed to be pre-qualified on the same day they hoped to make an offer, but the lenders the client planned to use told them it would take two to three days. Then he called his Rocket rep.

“I got Mandy on the phone and she had them pre-qualified in about an hour and a half,” says Cannon. “With Rocket Mortgage, my clients get ultimate responsiveness along with personal care and attention. They’re a big company, but when working with them, you feel like you’re dealing with a small boutique firm that’s fighting for your business.”

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, visit https://www.rocketproinsight.com/.