Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Lakeview Realty Enterprises with their brand. The firm, which will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lakeview Realty, has offices in Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, California and serves the surrounding areas.

The firm was established in Crestline in 1990. Derek Leistra, the current owner, acquired the business in 2007. Leistra, a Navy veteran, first worked in property management from 1986-1990 before pursuing a career in sports management. In 2002, he returned to real estate and has been there since. He is a member of the California Association of REALTORS® and served as the CAR Regional Chair in 2015 and again this year, 2022, the firm noted.

“Over the last 15 years, my wife Debbie Scott-Leistra and I have invested considerable resources into building the brokerage and am proud of what we’ve accomplished as an independent firm,” said Leistra. “As I looked to the future, I pursued an affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to help our affiliated agents be more competitive in the market and ensure their continued success. Now with our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our market share and offer our clients and agents an even better experience.”

Leistra plans to leverage the BHGRE brand for agent recruitment while tapping into its resources, such as learning platform Be Better University, the MoxiWorks product suite and PinPoint, which pulls consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database.

Leistra says he also intends to use the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, the brand’s unique luxury program. This will position the firm for high-end clientele in the Lake Arrowhead market, the company said.

“Derek has built one of the market-leading real estate companies based on his commitment to customer satisfaction above all else,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “As a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate, Derek will be able to build on that foundation by offering clients greater exposure and more sophisticated marketing programs to reflect the market’s appeal to affluent second home buyers. With access to top-tier technology, comprehensive client acquisition programs and proprietary lifestyle content, affiliated agents can fortify and expand their business in a meaningful way.”

