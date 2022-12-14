Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) announced its addition of Nicole Dillon, Cheryl Laperriere, Tona Colotla, Donna Eide and Jamie Dooly to its franchise sales team. The team’s expansion will help Weichert continue to meet market demand during a period of growth for its national franchise system.

“We are very excited to have Tona, Nicole, Jamie, Donna, and Cheryl as part of our team,” said Kevin Hill, executive vice president of franchise sales at WREA. “They each bring unique experience that will help drive franchise growth across the country and bring new affiliates into our successful Weichert system that is built on industry-leading technology, tools, resources, and support.”

Dillon worked in franchise sales and development for both RE/MAX and Realty ONE Group prior to joining the WREA team. She’s from Brownsburg, Indiana and will serve the Central region. Dillon majored in education at Johnson University in Knoxville.

Laperriere has over 21 years of experience in the industry and previously worked for Coldwell Banker before joining the WREA team. Laperriere is from Rochester, Minnesota and will serve the East region. She holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

Colotla made the move to WREA after working at Realogy, where he was recognized with the Developer of the Year Award. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry. Colotla resides in Tempe, Arizona and will serve the West region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Eide, with over 20 years experience in the industry, joined the WREA team after working with Desert Sotheby’s International Realty. She’s managed some of the most distinguished brokers in the industry and has been recognized with Top Producer and Manager of the Year Awards. She’s lived in Southern California for 30 years and will serve the West region.

Dooly joined the WREA team after spending three years in franchise sales with Goosehead Insurance. She resides in Katy, Texas and will serve the Central region. Dooly holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas State University.

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com/.