For several years, Doug Adams, vice president of Broker Engagement at United Real Estate, says his company has been giving agents and brokers the best chance to hit the mark and score big by offering credentialing and continuing education through their Bullseye training portal.

Providing content exclusively developed and supported by The CE Shop, Adams can’t say enough about the comprehensive, engaging and cutting-edge training.

While the collaboration between United Real Estate and The CE Shop began when the firm kicked off an initiative to offer services to a handful of affiliates over the past decade, Adams notes that the partnership is optimizing at just the right time.

In the past few years alone, United Real Estate has accelerated its M&E initiative and is currently supporting approximately 21,000 agents and brokers across 100 franchise and company-owned locations.

And there are no plans to slow that trend.

“I can tell you that our intense focus looking to 2023 and beyond is to continue supporting our existing network in their own growth strategies, and The CE Shop is a valued partner in those efforts at franchise and company-owned locations alike,” says Adams.

“As our model becomes more well-known and attractive to agents, particularly in a shifting market like we’re seeing right now, having a solid partner like The CE Shop is an important piece of our future growth,” he adds.

Based on United Real Estate’s experience to date, Adams firmly believes that The CE Shop will have the capacity to grow on par with the rate he foresees within his own firm in the coming years.

“We have no concern whatsoever,” says Adams. “We’re completely confident that they will keep up with our growth. We’ve tested them as we’ve tested ourselves quite a bit over the last couple of years as we grew from the 135th to the seventh largest company—and The CE Shop has handled that without missing a beat.”

Drilling down further, Adams is also impressed with the speed and ability The CE Shop exhibits when it comes to helping United Real Estate team members stay on top of regulatory changes.

“Their leadership team has done an impressive job keeping their finger on the pulse of what’s happening across the states and being ahead of the curve when they see state or federal regulations changing,” explains Adams. “It almost seems like they’re already offering updated content before it actually takes effect on the ground due to the fact that their reaction is extremely good when it comes to regulatory changes coming down the pike.”

Looking across the multitude of team members working with the firm, Adams is pleased with how user-friendly the interface is—even for those who may be a bit less tech-embracing.

“That was one of the deciding factors in choosing The CE Shop as a partner,” says Adams. “They make it easy for even the least technologically inclined people, and one thing that has surprised me is the amount of unsolicited positive feedback we’ve received.”

According to Adams, sales and broker team members alike are able to log on effortlessly and work their way through the training modules fairly simply.

“We needed a system to serve everyone, from the most proficient to the most novice user. And when we evaluated it, The CE Shop was found to be accessible to all levels of ability—so I think our success rate, even for those who struggle with technology, is remarkably high,” says Adams, citing a successful relationship from the get-go.

“When you roll their user interface, their content, their pricing structure and their support all together into one package, it’s second to none.”

