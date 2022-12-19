Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced its recognition as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The award is based on current employee feedback with responses from more than 1,600 employees. Overall, 83% of employees at Anywhere say it is a great place to work compared to 57%of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.



“In a year of great transformation for our company, it is especially meaningful that Anywhere continues to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “I am incredibly proud that the direct feedback of our employees aligns with our company’s purpose to empower everyone’s next move.”

In this year’s survey, Anywhere received particularly high average scorings, 85% and above, in the categories of credibility, fairness, respect, pride, and camaraderie. The Great Place to Work survey also found that:

90% of Anywhere employees said people care about each other here.

91% of Anywhere employees feel people given a lot of responsibility here.

91% of Anywhere employees said when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work year after year is a testament to our relentless focus on talent at Anywhere,” said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. “Our people show up each day focused on achieving exceptional results for our business while working to develop their own career journeys, and this recognition belongs to them.”

According to Great Place to Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Anywhere is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Read more about the Anywhere company culture in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, visit anywhere.re.