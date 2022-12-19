OneKey® MLS attended Triple Play REALTOR® Convention & Trade Expo last week, represented by newly appointed COO Melissa King and incoming CEO Richard Haggerty. They joined thousands of participants to learn about the newest and most exciting developments in real estate products and services.

“Triple Play was the first opportunity for Melissa and I to hit the ground running as a

collaborative team,” said Haggerty, presumptive CEO of OneKey® MLS as of Jan. 1, 2023. “I’m delighted to get to work implementing our strategic plan, including developing an expansion plan after networking together at this important event.”

OneKey® MLS stated that in a regionalized market made more so due to the pandemic, joining other REALTORS®, brokers, appraisers, and other industry professionals from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania at Triple Play is increasingly important as an opportunity to highlight the natural synergies within the tri-state area.

“It was exciting to speak to industry colleagues about our regional MLS,” said King. “Our strong foothold in New York City is a big attractor of potential collaborators, which will be an important part of our growth at OneKey® MLS.”

Along with the Triple Play convention, OneKey® MLS stated they, in collaboration with Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, hosted a series of events this past year with some of New York’s top minds in real estate that have attracted thousands of industry professionals. Haggerty said even more events are planned for 2023, to help real estate professionals navigate New York City’s ever-changing landscape.

“Real estate is all about collaboration and synergy,” said Haggerty. “It’s so important to support each other and our industry, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to bring together real estate leaders to share strategies for getting deals done in New York.”

For more information, visit https://www.onekeymls.com/.