ERA Real Estate announced the signing of a master franchise agreement for Uruguay with developer Kopel Sánchez and Rutland S.A., marking the brand’s continued expansion into South America.

“ERA Real Estate was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally when it launched ERA Japan in 1981 and has now become a global real estate leader with over

40,000 affiliated agents worldwide. The brand continues its momentum with the affiliation to expand ERA’s South American footprint into Uruguay,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO, ERA Real Estate. “The team of leaders realized the unique advantages of leveraging the ERA brand and its global footprint to build a successful company. We welcome ERA Uruguay to our Team ERA global network of real estate professionals.”

Kopel Sánchez, a leading developer in Uruguay, was started 21 years ago by founders Fabián Kopel and Sebastián Sánchez, according to a release. Rutland S.A., led by owner Ernesto Orosman Gomez and CEO Francisco Manuel Gomez Mansilla, also serves as the brokerage operations for ERA Paraguay.

ERA stated that Uruguay has become a “mecca” for real estate development across the entire region thanks to its public policies, stable economy, and tax benefits. According to Uruguay’s National Housing Agency, in 2021, a total of 43,021 home sales were made throughout the country: 33% from Montevideo, 17% from Maldonado and 50% throughout the rest of the country. Prices also increased 5%, bringing them back up to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, construction permits increased 40% over 2020, a trend that continued into 2022.

Wilder Ananikian, a real estate entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in brokerage, will assume the position of president of ERA Uruguay, according to a release.

“ERA Real Estate’s entry into Uruguay is an excellent opportunity to take leadership of a dynamic market with ample avenues for growth and expansion,” said Ananikian. “We plan to capitalize on the growing awareness of the brand and its strong value proposition to develop an extended footprint across Uruguay. We are excited to be affiliated with a real estate brand that is committed to connecting dreams to owners.”

