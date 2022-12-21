Mary Kelly, broker/owner of Property Central in Stoneham, Massachusetts, has affiliated her brokerage with CENTURY 21. The firm, now doing business as CENTURY 21 Property Central, will be based out of a repurposed Saint Parascheva Romanian Orthodox Church. Kelly has 19 years of experience working in the Boston real estate market.

“Our goal is to empower our clients with the information, skills and resources needed to acquire and hold real estate with confidence,” added Kelly. “To partner with a global leader known for consistently innovating and providing a platform for broker and agents success is a market differentiator we look to leverage to grow our business and build more long-term relationships with homebuyers, homesellers and property investors here and around the world.”

Kelly and her current team of 14 now have access to the CENTURY 21 brand’s digital and tech, marketing and coaching and learning products and services. She expects the partnership with the CENTURY 21 System to drive growth and help her company achieve its greatest ambitions.

“Mary is a go-getter but also a go-giver whose energy and enthusiasm to always elevate and give 121% is exactly what consumers rely on when they choose to partner with a CENTURY 21 company and relentless sales professional,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities her team serves.”

