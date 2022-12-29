Danny Fontaine and Michael Pisacreta, two real estate agents based in the Jacksonville, Florida market, have aligned with RE/MAX and opened a new RE/MAX Relations office, the company has announced.

RE/MAX Relations opened on December 1, 2022 with eight agents, according to a release. The firm does business across Jacksonville, St. Augustine, St. Johns, Ponte Vedra and throughout Clay County and Nassau County. Office specialties include residential, waterfront, luxury and Military services.

The company noted that Pisacreta has more than 20 years of experience as a real estate agent, starting in the New York market with RE/MAX Metro and relocating to a Jacksonville Century 21 office before transferring to RE/MAX Connects. Fontaine is in his fifth year in real estate and has also been named a top producing RE/MAX agent. Fontaine is a military relocation professional (MRP), real estate negotiation expert (RENE), accredited buyer representative (ARB), seller representative specialist (SRS) and Real Estate Broker.

Fontaine and Pisacreta said that they’re excited to open a brokerage that is agent-centric, since they both got their start in the industry as agents.

“As an owner, I wanted our agents to be with a brokerage that I would want to be with as an agent,” said Pisacreta. “After twenty years in the business, and being with a few different brands, I can say that RE/MAX is the best by far.”

“We are agents helping agents,” said Fontaine. “We will treat our agents as we want to be treated. Customers work with us because we treat them as a relationship and not a number. It’s one of our core values.”

Pisacreta adds, “Our goal is to train and mentor professional agents to reach their potential. To share our stories and inspire others to follow their dream – and to dare to dream big!”

