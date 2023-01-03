The third season of “First-Time Buyer” by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is now available to watch on Hulu, NAR announced. The unscripted television series, created by NAR in 2020, aims to provide an accurate representation of the American homebuying process. To do this, it highlights the important role that REALTORS® play in helping homebuyers achieve their dream, NAR noted.

“First-Time Buyer provides a unique and authentic glimpse into the homebuying journey, and the challenges and triumphs that come with it,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a REALTOR® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “Through this series, we hope to inspire and educate aspiring homebuyers, and to showcase the valuable role that REALTORS® play in supporting their clients.”

Season 3 features eight episodes–filmed across Houston and Tampa–and follows different individuals, couples and families through their first homebuying journey, according to a release.

“The stories featured in this season of ‘First-Time Buyer’ are relatable and inspiring,” said NAR Head of Production Alicia Bailey. “They showcase the diversity of the American homebuying experience, as well as the various emotions that come with it. We hope that viewers will be able to relate to the experiences of these homebuyers and learn from their journey as they navigate the complex world of real estate.”

NAR stated that First-Time Buyer is an extension of their consumer advertising campaign, “That’s Who We R”, which works to elevate the REALTOR® brand by highlighting unique differentiators, such as REALTORS®’ commitment to the association’s Code of Ethics.

“As REALTORS®, we are proud to support and guide first-time buyers through this exciting and sometimes overwhelming process,” said Parcell. “It’s truly an amazing feeling to help someone achieve their dream of owning a home.”

All episodes from seasons one and two are also available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and at firsttimebuyer.realtor.