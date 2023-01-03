Training magazine, a publication for learning and development professionals, has named Long & Foster Real Estate to its list of the world’s top training companies for 2023—the Training APEX Awards, the company has announced. Long & Foster, which is part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) not only ranked among some of the business world’s top companies but also is the only residential real estate brokerage honored in this year’s awards.

“Since our founding in 1968, we’ve become known as the brokerage that not only teaches new sales associates how to succeed in the business but also provides the insights and education for well-established agents and teams to build and grow their careers,” said Jeffrey S. Detwiler, CEO of the Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Internally, our training programs have always been well received, receiving high ratings from attendees, and now, we’ve earned one of the highest honors in the global training industry.”

Long & Foster’s teams have been focused on having the best trained and best equipped real estate agents in the business, the company said. To achieve this, the company provides sales associates with a wealth of marketing and technology tools, as well as a variety of business development, continuing education and other learning opportunities—many of which are offered to our agents for no cost.

“It’s an incredible honor that we’ve earned, thanks to the many talented training and development professionals on our team,” said Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “I appreciate all the hard work they’ve done to create such tremendous training programs for Long & Foster and our sales associates.”

Lee McGinnis, vice president of Long & Foster’s Professional Development division, added, “It is a core value of Long & Foster’s and our Professional Development team to continuously increase the professionalism of our agents through new and innovative training content and platforms. We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to adding even more value to our sales associates, and in turn, consumers across the East Coast, in the upcoming year.”

Training magazine will recognize all the honorees of its Training APEX Awards at a ceremony in February 2023, at which point the publication will announce the final rankings.