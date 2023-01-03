The United States is home to the highest number of startups today, with over 70,000 operating across multiple different industries, from artificial intelligence, life sciences, gaming, financial technology, and more. While 90% of all startups fail within their first year, which of the currently flourishing startups will make it into the 10% that become full-fledged businesses?

CoWorkingCafe’s new report looks at different the different tech startups that were founded in 2022 and have already secured pre-seed or seed funding to pinpoint the top 10 tech startup companies of the year.

During pre-seed funding, also known as the earliest stage of funding, companies need to attract investors by demonstrating that their product fulfills a certain market need. Meanwhile, companies in the seed funding stage, also known as the first official round of formal investing, are expected to have proven product viability, a validated value proposition, as well as a certain degree of traction on the market.

The top 5 tech startups that received pre-seed funding:

ILUMA , a cryptocurrency, software and webOS startup, secured $5.5 million in funding. The company’s goal is to create autonomous solutions to onboard, manage, support and engage Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) in web3 — a new, blockchain-based iteration of the world wide web.

, a cryptocurrency, software and webOS startup, secured $5.5 million in funding. The company’s goal is to create autonomous solutions to onboard, manage, support and engage Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) in web3 — a new, blockchain-based iteration of the world wide web. Fun , a blockchain and web development startup, secured $3.9 million in funding. The company was founded with a goal to leverage new blockchain technology to build cross-chained wallet infrastructure.

, a blockchain and web development startup, secured $3.9 million in funding. The company was founded with a goal to leverage new blockchain technology to build cross-chained wallet infrastructure. Airstack , a blockchain and Developer API startup, secured $3.8 million in funding. This startup’s mission is to enable the best API connections across blockchain networks and make web3 data public, easily browsable and consumable.

, a blockchain and Developer API startup, secured $3.8 million in funding. This startup’s mission is to enable the best API connections across blockchain networks and make web3 data public, easily browsable and consumable. Libristrip , an artificial intelligence, information technology, software and travel startup, secured $3.1 million. The Libristrip app enables users to search, book, and manage their trip, as well as plan and reserve activities.

, an artificial intelligence, information technology, software and travel startup, secured $3.1 million. The Libristrip app enables users to search, book, and manage their trip, as well as plan and reserve activities. Kalder, an apps, cryptocurrency and digital marketing startup, secured $3 million in funding. Kalder is a web3 platform that is set to help brands drive engagement, onboard new users and reward loyal ones

And the top 5 tech startups that received seed funding:

Trust Machine , a bitcoin and blockchain startup, secured $150 million in funding. Trust Machine’s vision is to build the largest ecosystem of Bitcoin applications, while also contributing to the growth of the Bitcoin economy.

, a bitcoin and blockchain startup, secured $150 million in funding. Trust Machine’s vision is to build the largest ecosystem of Bitcoin applications, while also contributing to the growth of the Bitcoin economy. Ascertain , an artificial intelligence, health care and medical startup, secured $100 million in funding. The company’s main focus is to help launch AI-based health technology companies that would ultimately improve the quality of care and make it more accessible to the public.

, an artificial intelligence, health care and medical startup, secured $100 million in funding. The company’s main focus is to help launch AI-based health technology companies that would ultimately improve the quality of care and make it more accessible to the public. Co:Create , a bitcoin and cryptocurrency startup, secured $25 million in funding. The company focuses on helping web3 brands and communities create better ways for companies to engage and reward their communities through customizable and secure tokens for loyal customers.

, a bitcoin and cryptocurrency startup, secured $25 million in funding. The company focuses on helping web3 brands and communities create better ways for companies to engage and reward their communities through customizable and secure tokens for loyal customers. CreatorDAO , a cryptocurrency, financial services and financial technology startup, secured $20 million in funding. The company’s goal is to empower content creators, enable them to learn from experts and further their careers.

, a cryptocurrency, financial services and financial technology startup, secured $20 million in funding. The company’s goal is to empower content creators, enable them to learn from experts and further their careers. Ethernal Labs, a 3D technology, blockchain and ethereum startup, secured $20 million in funding. The company is dipping its toes into the metaverse now too.

Major takeaway:

“Only time will tell which of the new tech startups launched in 2022 will succeed long-term, but a handful of them already made headlines in 2022 with outstanding amounts secured in pre-seed and seed funding in their first year,” said Laura Pop-Badiu, creative writer at CoworkingCafe and author of the report. “With seven of the ten startups in our ranking operating in the blockchain industry, it’s interesting to see what their new trajectory will be like in 2023. Given crypto’s significant downfall in 2022, it remains to be seen whether the sector will recover and how that will affect the overall performance and success of both tech startups and larger, established companies.”

For the full report, click here.