In December, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) launched season three of First-Time Buyer, the highly successful docuseries showcasing the expertise of REALTORS®. NAR created First-Time Buyer in 2020 to provide a realistic portrayal of the American homebuying process while reinforcing the vital role that REALTORS® play in helping consumers achieve the dream of homeownership.

Consumers are watching First-Time Buyer and like what they see, but not all REALTORS® are taking advantage of the show’s popularity. According to NAR Head of Production Alicia Bailey, “First-Time Buyer is NAR’s best kept secret. Millions of consumers have engaged with the show, and each season it’s growing in popularity. First-Time Buyer is a valuable member benefit and resource that agents can use to educate their clients and potentially bring in new business. The show clearly illustrates The REALTOR® Difference—the ethics, expertise, caring and commitment that sets REALTORS® apart and builds trust and confidence with clients. According to a brand study by Hulu, 91% of viewers stated they were more or just as likely to work with a REALTOR® in the future.”

About the show

In each easily digestible 15-minute episode, First-Time Buyer follows a different individual, couple or family through their first homebuying journey in metro areas across the country. The show has visited Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix, Denver and New York. Season 3 adds the booming markets of Houston and Tampa to the mix. Exploring an array of unique opportunities, obstacles and solutions, the show gives viewers a genuine, inside look into the inevitable emotional ups and downs, the complexities of the transaction and the indispensable role that REALTORS® play in the process.

First-Time Buyer is designed to both entertain and educate audiences. The stories are fun, the people are relatable and factoids displayed onscreen offer inexperienced buyers a quick explanation of unfamiliar terms. Viewers see real-life examples of different down payment and loan options, strategies to get offers accepted, how a deal falling through can be a blessing in disguise and tactics for dealing with appraisal and inspection issues.

Finding an audience

First introduced on Roku and FirstTimeBuyer.realtor, First-Time Buyer was quickly picked up by Hulu for seasons 1 and 2 due to its performance and quality of content. Season 3 is also available on Hulu, and it promises to be the most engaging yet with exciting new storylines and locations, along with fresh challenges and successful resolutions.

“We are thrilled to extend our distribution deal with Hulu for another year to maximize reach to consumers,” says Roland Varesko, vice president, digital strategy, “and we’re proud that First-Time Buyer placed as a Top 5 performer in the Lifestyle category among Hulu’s 45.3 million subscribers. First-Time Buyer is also available to stream on NAR’s digital channels—at FirstTimeBuyer.realtor and on Facebook and YouTube. We found that making the show available on multiple digital platforms makes it easy for people to discover and watch on whichever platform they like to use.”

That’s who we R

First-Time Buyer is an extension of “That’s Who We R,” NAR’s consumer advertising campaign, which works to showcase The REALTOR® Difference and elevate the REALTOR® brand by highlighting unique differentiators, such as REALTORS®®‘ commitment to the Code of Ethics and how that distinguishes them from non-member agents and listing apps.

Leverage first-time buyer to benefit your business

First-Time Buyer makes a powerful case for the many reasons consumers should rely on a REALTOR® in the all-important, life-changing milestone of purchasing their first home. Take advantage of the program as a tool to educate your clients and help grow your first-timer clientele. Encourage your agents to watch the show, share with clients and spread the word.

First-Time Buyer is available on Hulu, Facebook, YouTube and https://firsttimebuyer.realtor/.