Above from left to right: Dean Sklar and Rose Sklar

Rose Sklar was a catering services director with a talent for sales and a sickly young son when she thought about a real estate career. When she and her husband Dean, a professional golf pro, moved to Florida seeking better weather for their son, it was time to make the dream a reality.

“That was more than 20 years ago, and we’ve never looked back,” said Sklar, who in 2001 launched the Sklar team, operating under the Coldwell Banker Weston banner in the southeast Florida market (Sklarteam.com.) Husband Dean Sklar joined her in the business soon afterward and the award-winning team serving Weston, Fort Lauderdale, and greater Broward County now has sales topping $1 billion.

Today’s 10-person Sklar team—which now includes their son, Cody, has been the number one agency in the City of Weston in volume and units for the last 15 years and ranks 16th in volume in the state of Florida, Large Team category, they report.

Barbara Pronin: Rose, what’s the secret sauce behind the success of the Sklar team?

Rose Sklar: Dean and I bring different skills to the table. I’m a quick thinker, good at planning and organizing. He’s fantastic with people. Together, we’ve grown enormously since we started our careers, and that has been very motivating for others.

BP: You now manage a large team. How and when did you and Dean decide it was time to expand?

RS: It was pretty early on. We began by hiring administrative staff, because I knew instinctively that taking admin duties off our hands would give us more time and energy in the field. Then little by little, we began attracting other agents, some from within Coldwell Banker, some from outside. The common factors with every agent we bring on is their passion for excellence, market expertise, and a keen commitment to client service. We like to think of ourselves as a freight train on velvet wheels.

BP: How do you divide the workload and keep everyone on the same page?

RS: I mostly list and network. Dean is a great negotiator – and Cody, our son, is a technical whiz. He’s our director of operations. We have two admins, a personal assistant to help with the day-to-day, and a transaction coordinator – and a dynamic team of buyer’s and seller’s agents with a closing rate of 99 percent. We get together weekly, but they know I’m always available, and we all pitch in to organize and manage our special events.

BP: Such as?

RS: Like the Christmas cookie exchange we host every year, to raise funds for local charities. The 2022 event was to underwrite cancer care for Broward County’s underprivileged. Realtors, clients, even our neighbors get involved. We all bring trays of cookies, everyone has a delicious time, we give away some amazing raffle prizes, and we raise lots of money.

BP: 2022 was another great time for real estate until the market began to shift late in the year. How did that affect your team?

RS: We carefully monitor market trends, and we saw the market turning. Here in Florida, we currently have a six-month supply of inventory, so it’s still a seller’s market – especially for clean, upgraded properties, which sell fast at high prices. Older, less desirable hones are a harder sell, But it’s when the market gets uncomfortable that we need to be thought leaders – and I think we are.

BP: In what way?

RS: For one thing, we developed what we call our ‘Revitalize’ program. We give the seller money upfront to fix up their home and get it ready for sale – and a dedicated project consultant to guide the renovations. There’s no interest, no fees added. We just recover the funds when the sale closes. It’s been hugely successful.

BP: Anything else?

RS: Mostly that we are not in panic mode. We understand that moving is an essential thing. People will always need to move, and we are committed to easing the process, whether it’s getting the seller to buy down the mortgage rate or whatever the barrier might be. We get the business because we do what most others won’t do. We set the bar pretty high.

BP: Any advice for newer team leaders?

RS: Don’t be afraid to hire help. Yes, it’s an expense, but having the right staff is the key to success in real estate, and the more help you have, the more money you will make. Then take on agents who share your passion. We didn’t get to be in the top one percent of Coldwell Banker agents by trying to do it all ourselves. We dominate our market because we think ahead, set lofty goals, and do what it takes to achieve them.

162000 Saddle Club Rd, Weston, Florida

Sold at $3,500,000

7 Bed, 6 Bath, 2 (½) Bathrooms 11,513 Living Sqft, 123,710 Lot Sqft, Waterfront, Pool, 2 Guest Houses, 1981 Year Built

Unique sprawling estate surrounded by a privacy wall, waterfront, lush landscaping with plenty of treescapes, and close to three acres. This home features 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 powder rooms, an office, two guest cottages, a safe room, an expansive primary bedroom and bathroom with a sauna, and three car garage. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Newly updated kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, and light fixtures. Plenty of room for entertaining and/or space for the family. Enjoy the breathtaking views in your own private oasis that has so much room for additional projects. The backyard has a 50 x 25 pool with Diamond Brite treatment and pergola. House is protected with accordion/electric shutters with a touch of a switch.