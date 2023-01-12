The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, raised a total of $105,515 in 2022, surpassing its goal of $100,000, the company has announced. The funds will be used to provide 2023 donations to charities and non-profits throughout the greater New York metro area and Hudson Valley.

During 2022, the Foundation held various events throughout New York: a “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, six pub nights at various locations throughout the Hudson Valley, and a Holiday Party at the Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our Realtor members, friends and sponsors who give of their time, money and energy to support the Foundation’s mission of helping our neighbors,” said Gail Fattizzi, president of the HG REALTOR® Foundation.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits from New York City to the upper Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) is a not-for-profit trade association representing over 14,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second largest REALTOR® Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.

The Foundation is currently accepting applications for funding for 2023; Foundation Trustees will be meeting at the end of the first quarter to review applications received.

For more information, visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.