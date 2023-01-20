San Diego-based Point Mortgage, Inc. also known as Point Companies, LLC, has announced that the Prodehl Family of Companies has purchased an ownership interest in Point. The Prodehl Family of Companies owns and operates Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in the Midwest.

“We are delighted to be associated with Point Mortgage,” noted Mike Prodehl, president, and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. “This new association brings our company closer to our goal of a one-stop-shopping experience for buyers and sellers of real estate.”

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group operates 70 offices located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. Over 2,000 sales associates producing over $6 billion in sales volume will soon be able to offer their clients a distinct advantage when considering financing through Point Mortgage, the company stated.

Point Mortgage was originally founded by Peter Mendiola and Johnny Margarini in San Diego, California. Since inception the company has expanded and is currently licensed and able to offer real estate mortgages in 28 states with license applications pending in additional states.

“The original business concept behind Point Mortgage was to offer the best in mortgage products and services not only to the general marketplace but to the customers of our real estate company, Coldwell Banker West,” said Mendiola recently. “The success of this concept and the benefit it has provided to our agents and customers is the genesis of our new venture with companies like Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.”

Mike Prodehl added that, “A core value of our company is to offer exceptional service to our agents and our customers. When we started talking with Peter about his success with Point Mortgage and Coldwell Banker West, we knew that we had found the right way to offer our customers the best in mortgage products and services.”

For more information on the opportunities available with Point Mortgage contact Peter Mendiola at peter@pointmortgage.com. For more information about Point Mortgage, visit www.pointmtg.com.