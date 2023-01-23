Inside Real Estate has announced that it has joined forces with BoomTown. This combination creates an industry-leading provider of residential real estate software and services, across product and customer segments, the firm stated.

“This is the first day of an exciting new chapter for BoomTown and our clients,” said BoomTown CEO Grier Allen. “Joining Joe and the talented Inside Real Estate team enables us to continue on our combined mission to serve the real estate industry with world-class technology and services. With a clear vision for the future, we look forward to accelerating the pace of innovation to fuel our clients’ growth and success.”

Inside and BoomTown each have a proven track record of delivering high-value, innovative solutions to help real estate professionals drive more effective business outcomes, achieve a competitive market advantage, and ultimately generate more transactions and revenue, the company said. They will bring together the breadth and depth of each company’s award-winning technology solutions, top-shelf client support and services, and one of the largest and most engaged communities of top producing real estate professionals.

“I’m thrilled to welcome BoomTown to the Inside Real Estate family!” said Inside CEO Joe Skousen. “I commend Grier and the BoomTown team for what they have built and accomplished with their clients over the past 15 years. Our companies share a common DNA that is focused on driving real results for every client, every day. Together, we will deliver an unmatched experience for every user from single agents, to top performing teams and mega teams, to robust national enterprise brands. Our number one job is being a tech partner to our client–this combination reinforces that commitment.”

Inside Real Estate said the combined resources and backing will help deliver:

A high-level front-office experience for every user: The combined technology will deliver an enhanced and elevated front-office experience that supports every type of user, from single agents, to top-performing teams and mega teams, to top brokerages and enterprise brands in growing their business.

A complete and modern back office suite: Together, the company’s combined portfolio of back office solutions, including CORE Back Office, Brokermint and Inside’s recently acquired AmpStats, will provide the foundation for the industry’s most innovative, modern and complete back-office solution.

Marketplace and tech partner ecosystem: Inside’s marketplace of leading add-on services and solutions, including the Property Boost listing promotion and lead-generation tool, will continue to expand, and be paired with a new preferred partner program, unlocking additional value and differentiation for customers through a vetted network of premium, tightly integrated partner solutions.

Industry-leading home ownership solutions: Inside will continue to invest heavily in the first integrated lifetime homeownership platform, CORE Home. The technology, paired with smart affiliated services solutions, and branded for Inside’s customers, will place brokers and agents at the heart of the consumer relationship.

“This combination brings together significant capability to innovate as a true technology partner and support the needs of our customers,” said Inside President Nick Macey. “Our passionate, capable team is committed to leading with the features, products and solutions that drive agent, team, brokerage and enterprise brand success.”

Skousen will be leading an experienced executive team of industry veterans from both Inside and BoomTown, including Grier Allen of BoomTown as chief strategy officer and Nick Macey as president, a release noted. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Carlsbad, California, and employees located throughout the U.S.



For more information, visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/ or https://boomtownroi.com/.