Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc has announced that the Phoenix, Arizona firm formerly known as Rattler Realty, has joined its national franchise system.

Now known as Weichert, Realtors® – Rattler, the firm is one of Arizona’s premier real estate agencies, the company said. The brokerage is owned and operated by Ernie Guill, who leads a team of 65 agents serving clients in Metro Phoenix and surrounding areas.

“We are very excited to be part of the Weichert family,” said Guill. “One thing that really stood out to us was the culture of support that runs throughout the franchise system. Owners across the country seem so willing to support each other and share ideas to help everyone get the best results and grow their business. We are thrilled to be part of a system with this tight-knit and supportive culture.”

Guill has over 21 years of experience in the real estate industry. He started his career as an agent at a competing brokerage before opening Rattler Realty in 2004. He’s since grown the company into one of the leading real estate agencies in the region and built a team of 65 talented agents, the company noted.

“The technology, tools, and systems that Weichert has in place will be great assets for our company and our agents,” added Guill. “These resources will help our agents attract new clients and offer the exceptional home buying and selling services that every client deserves.”

Guill has been heavily involved in the local community, serving as a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona for five years, and as an instructor with the College of Real Estate in Phoenix.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. President and COO Bill Scavone, commented: “I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – Rattler and their clients to the Weichert family. Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are very highly regarded in Arizona. They also share our client-first philosophy and are rooted in the region they serve.”

For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.