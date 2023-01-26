Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.

Using a copyrighted work without permission is an infringement and could result in liability, including damages up to $150,000 for a willful infringement. In this latest Window to the Law from NAR, explore how real estate professionals can help avoid these potentially costly claims with these four risk management tips.



