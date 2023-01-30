While many in the real estate industry are working to reduce costs, United® Real Estate has announced it is expanding investments in its business network. The company attributes this growth to its business model, which includes focus on proprietary technology.

In particular, there is United’s cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform. The firm having an in-house platform eliminates the cost burden of purchasing third-party tech. This gives United an advantage over competitors and other brokerages who do rely on outside platforms, the company said.

That advantage allows United to invest in support and resources at a level its competitors can’t afford to, a release stated. Based on publicly available data from competitors, United believes it is over 30% more efficient than its nearest competitor and more than five times more efficient than other large, national real estate brokerages.

“United is purpose-built to perform in all market conditions and is particularly well-positioned to protect agent income in contracting markets,” said United CEO Dan Duffy. “We pass our savings from operating efficiencies to our agents, brokers and owners. In turn, they reinvest in their businesses to create amazing transaction experiences for their buying and selling clients.”

“Our mission is to change the financial trajectory of our agents’ and brokers’ careers–and sometimes their lives,” said Haase. “I am grateful to be able to work toward this end every day and to have an exceptional team supporting me. To be recognized for our work is a tribute to them and to those who work with us.”

