Whether you are already a team leader or thinking about forming a team, setting short-term as well as long-term goals is an important part of your overall business strategy. Establishing a clear and concise plan will help your team know what to expect and what is expected of them in the coming year.

Here are some strategies to help you get started:

Brainstorm to determine your specific goals

What are the specific goals you hope your team will achieve in the months ahead? Once you have thought about this yourself, hold a brainstorming session with your team on what they believe the goals should be. You may find they are completely aligned with your vision or they may offer a different perspective. If you have a team coach, working with them will also be beneficial in creating a plan.

Create a plan with measurable steps

If you have multiple goals, write them down and prioritize them. Break each of those goals down into smaller, measurable action steps, along with benchmarks and ways to celebrate wins. Be very detailed and as specific as possible as to who will be responsible for what tasks.

Establish a realistic timeline

It’s great to have big goals but if they are vague or unrealistic, they may be abandoned. You and your team will be left disappointed and frustrated.

Be sure to schedule regular check-ins with your team so you can evaluate what has been accomplished, and what additional steps need to be taken. If you have a team coach, consider having them co-facilitate these sessions with you to offer feedback as well.

Be disciplined

Ensure that everyone on the team knows what the plan is to reach the team’s goals and what specific part they play in the process. Check in with them often and offer support and resources if needed. Be sure that you are committed and doing your part sticking to the plan as well. As a team leader, your team will be following your lead! If you change course or lose interest, they will as well.

Ask for support and accountability

It is inevitable that there will be roadblocks ahead. That’s business and that’s life! Just because there is a snag or obstacle in your plan doesn’t mean it’s time to give up. Identify the obstacle and how you might best get through it. Remind the team of how much you all have already accomplished and how much you have to gain by going forward. And if you have a coach, lean into them for advice and support. A coach can offer valuable insights into how things are going and offer suggestions for ideas to try.

Provide the resources

Offer additional individual training for your team members, to help them advance wherever they are in their respective careers. And consider leading a course in your office that everyone can participate in, to build a positive, winning culture.

