Oceano Homes, a Caribbean brokerage located on the island of St. Martin/St. Maarten, has affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate. The brokerage will now do business as Oceano Christie’s International Real Estate and serve as the brand’s exclusive affiliate on the island.

Oceano Homes was established in 2016 by Pablo Yahuda and Christophe Cassar. Since its founding, the brokerage firm has experienced consistent growth with annual sales up almost 40% in 2022, the company said. A former marketing executive, Yahuda implemented digital marketing programs at Oceano such as international advertising, social media marketing and professionally produced listing videos.

Oceano will operate under the newly created Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates, led by Caribbean-based real estate broker and entrepreneur Nick Vanassche. The network within a network was created through a master license agreement between Vanassche and Christie’s International Real Estate. This alliance aims to foster inter-island cooperation among the Caribbean’s leading luxury brokerage firms. Such cooperation is meant to centralize listings, market data and marketing programs to better serve clients throughout the region. According to Vanassche, more affiliates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Pablo and Christophe have built a successful, independent brokerage with a focus on innovation and a wealth of local market knowledge – which makes them a great addition to the network,” said Vanassche. “St. Martin is a key market for the brand, and we look forward to working with Oceano as we continue to grow Christie’s International Real Estate throughout the Caribbean.”

“We admire Christie’s International Real Estate’s commitment to providing exceptional service and value, and we’re honored to be joining the network,” added Yahuda. “We have been in growth mode since day one, but partnering with Christie’s International Real Estate – a brand known around the world for luxury – increases our value proposition many times over by giving our clients a global platform.

For more information, visit christiesrealestate.com.