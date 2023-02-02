After four-plus decades in real estate, Janice Miller—broker/owner of Newburgh, Indiana-based ERA First Advantage Realty—understands that when it comes to homeownership, a system or appliance will inevitably break down. And it’s typically at the worst possible time.

That’s why she and the 180 agents working across the firm’s eight offices suggest a home warranty for every transaction.

“Once that buyer moves in, something is going to go wrong. That’s just the way it is,” says Miller. “So, we often build the home warranty in when we present the listing price to the client. And since the warranty also covers the seller through their inspection period, the benefit to them is easy to understand,” she adds.

“Our clients like the American Home Shield (AHS) home warranty because it works,” says Miller, who goes on to explain that by attaching a home warranty to most every transaction, she and her agents also create a client retention opportunity.

Committed to seeing clients through the process, Miller and her agents know they can call on their AHS team when an issue arises to assist the service experience to completion and navigate any follow-up.

“It’s a process that most REALTORS® don’t want to mess with, but we get in the middle of it. And once the claim is handled, we call the customer again. You want to be sure there’s no outstanding issues, and you want to let them know you care,” says Miller. “Anybody can sell a house, but we provide a service. Our agents want to stay involved, because the more you can do for that client, the more likely they are to come back.”

Drilling down further, Miller points to market manager Kristee Golan as a key component in the firm’s longstanding relationship with American Home Shield.

“Kristee is fabulous,” says Miller. “After a client moves in, a covered item is likely going to break down, and all we need to do to make it right is call American Home Shield.”

That comprehensive service, incorporating the checks and balances of involving the agent, continues to pay off.

“My client wants to sell that house, and they look at me for expertise, and I know a home warranty is a tool to make that sale. I put it on the signs out in front of every listing, and when prospective buyers call, the first thing many of them ask is whether this is the home that has the warranty,” says Miller.

“I think that’s why we get so much repeat business,” she concludes. “As long as the agent believes in the product and the benefits, they see the value for their clients. We put a warranty on most everything, and I seldom have anybody tell me they do not want one.”

