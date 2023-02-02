UtahRealEstate.com (URE), a multiple listing service providing software and services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, has announced the launch of Aligned Showings, a new and modern showing-management software. Aligned Showings will be included as a free member benefit product for URE members and is deeply integrated into URE’s suite of products, including its industry-leading MLS software, the organization stated.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, “Aligned Showings gives our members a tool that is easy to use, modern in design, and focused on the core aspects of showing properties. It allows for interactivity between the listing agent, showing agent, and the homeowner, and it simplifies the calendaring of appointments. With the software being owned by MLS Aligned, we know that all future changes and enhancements will be laser focused on the needs of our members and their clients.”

As part of the rollout, a release noted that URE’s technology team built and released a new Showing Software Options feature within the MLS’ listing input module that provides its members with a listing-by-listing choice of showing software options. URE’s technology allows the company to offer limitless options to its members in the future.

Aligned Showings is the first large-scale software product offered by MLS Aligned, LLC, which is a company owned by six of the largest MLSs in the United States and whose membership totals approximately 150,000 real estate professionals. UtahRealEstate.com is one of MLS Aligned’s founding members.

Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS in Florida, one of the founding members of MLS Aligned, LLC, added, “We are thrilled to have UtahRealEstate.com onboard Aligned Showings. The technology is built and owned by MLSs who understand what REALTORS® and their customers need. Aligned Showings offers unique features like route optimization, real-time messaging, and collaboration tools. BeachesMLS and MLS Aligned take pride in being able to service the REALTOR® community with advanced technology.”

For more information, visit UtahRealEstate.com or https://www.mlsaligned.com/.