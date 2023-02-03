Now that the first rush of goal setting for the new year is over, it’s time to get down to business. The business of growing your business, that is. Many agents start by setting a goal for the number of transactions they want to close in the coming year. But identifying that number doesn’t do much if you don’t have a plan for how to reach it. To get transactions, you need clients; to get clients, you need leads and referrals. So, what’s your plan for the coming months?

At CRD, we understand that learning and professional development are fundamental to growing your business and making progress toward your goals. We believe that education should be part of your action plan every year, and that’s why we have opportunities for agents at every level of their real estate career and cover a wide range of specialties. To figure out which course or credential is right for you at this stage in your business, consider these questions:

What skills do you need to develop or sharpen to reach your goal?

How can you adjust your lead generation tactics and sphere-nurturing activities to respond to the recent market shift?

Is there specialized knowledge that would help you access a new pool of potential leads?

What tools, systems or resources will help you get more business and grow your revenue this year?

Is there a topic or specialty in real estate that is interesting to you on a personal level and will help you make new connections?

Which credential would differentiate you in your market and appeal to your clients and prospects?

Your answers will help guide you to choose what type of learning to pursue this year. For example:

The Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation course will provide you with a strong foundation for working with buyers and is one of the most highly recognized designations among consumers.

Further developing your skill in pricing properties and marketing with the Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA (PSA certification course) and the Marketing Strategy and Lead Generation courses will be particularly helpful when navigating a shifting market.

Register for the Home Finance Resource (HFR) course so that you can learn more about financing options for your clients.

Develop a new consumer-focused specialty by pursuing credentials such as the Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®) designation, Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification and Resort & Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification.

The newly updated CRD Learning Pathways tool on https://learning.realtor can also help you decide which learning opportunities will align with your goals. Choose from a variety of topical pathways and discover which courses will prepare you for a successful 2023.

Learn more about CRD at crd.realtor.