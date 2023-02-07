JBGoodwin REALTORS® has announced that it has been named a Top Workplaces USA award winner for the second consecutive year, and for 2023 was ranked first in the nation in the 500-999 employees category.

This award follows the organization’s recent first-place finishes for regional Top Workplaces awards in both the Austin and San Antonio markets (the company’s 12th and 11th consecutive awards respectively). The organization was also honored in 2022 to receive 12 Top Workplaces Culture Badges and 7 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, a release stated.

Conducted and administered by Energage, the Top Workplaces program has a 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 40,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

“First and foremost, our sincere gratitude goes to our incredible team of agents and staff who both honored the organization by sharing their valuable opinions and who themselves are most responsible for the one-of-a-kind company culture that led to this humbling award,” said founder and CEO, J.B. Goodwin. “Even after more than 50 years, I continue to be amazed that our team members find new ways to improve our organization.”

Top Workplaces results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

