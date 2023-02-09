Marilyn Wilson Lund, co-founder and managing partner of WAV Group, has been appointed 2023 vice chair for the National Small Business Association (NSBA), WAV Group announced. According to the firm, Wilson has been an asset to the leadership team in promoting the interests of small businesses to policymakers, both in her native San Luis Obispo county and in Washington, D.C.

“Small businesses make up 99.4% of all businesses in America,” said Wilson. “In California, my home state, 4.1 million small businesses represent 99.8% of all businesses in the state and employ 7.2 million people, or 48.5% of the private workforce. Since small businesses do not have the lobbying power and influence that large industries have, I look forward to continuing my work with NSBA in the coming years to ensure small business has a seat at the table in Washington. It is critical that Congress and the administration do everything in their power to support small businesses as we face economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and unprecedented labor shortages.”

While in this role at NSBA, the company stated that Wilson will continue to lead two California-based small businesses: WAV Group, a real estate consulting firm working with hundreds of other small businesses in the real estate industry, and RE Technology, an online source for real estate technology education and information.

“I am grateful for the vision and insight Marilyn has provided to NSBA as our community is making its way out of the pandemic,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She has been an asset to our leadership team, NSBA’s members and the American small-business community, and I look forward to another impactful year together pushing policymakers to seek and support pro-small-business policies.

“WAV Group is honored to have Marilyn continue her role in the executive leadership team on the NSBA,” said Victor Lund, WAV Group co-founder and managing partner. “She will carry on fighting for small businesses by lobbying for pro-business legislation, making it easier for entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.”

For more information, visit https://www.wavgroup.com/.