A key piece of the real estate transaction, a home inspection is one of the best ways for clients to learn about their new home. From uncovering major defects or damage that may not have been disclosed to addressing potential safety concerns, a home inspection will bring peace of mind to buyers and sellers alike as they navigate the ins and outs of the real estate process.

While home inspections have evolved throughout the years, one thing that hasn’t changed is the fact that a thorough inspection is essential—no matter the market.

By providing a complete evaluation of a property from top to bottom while assessing the condition of the physical structure, factoring in the foundation, roof and nearly everything in between, buyers can rest assured that they’re making an informed decision as they participate in what stands to be the largest financial purchase of their lives.

Committed to anticipating the ever-evolving world of home inspection and serving those changes as the future unfolds, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® is raising the bar even higher with their Ultimate Home Inspection.

Designed to deliver a customer experience that’s second to none, the Ultimate Home Inspection provides today’s buyers an exceptional home inspection complete with unique and innovative features such as PTPFloorPlan.

An accurate floor plan of the entire home (including room measurements) that’s generated at the time of the inspection, PTPFloorPlan allows buyers to:

Understand the flow of space throughout the home. Determine furniture fit and placement for a smooth move in. Share dimensions with contractors to get accurate estimates for painting, flooring and more.

Saving time and additional trips to the home prior to moving day, PTPFloorPlan ensures that all the pieces of the puzzle fit together seamlessly when it comes to making sure a homeowner’s prized possessions fit within the space.

Drilling down further, PTPFloorPlan also makes it easier to tackle home improvement projects prior to moving into the home.

One of the latest technologies introduced in the last 18 months, PTPFloorPlan is making the process of buying and selling a home easier for everyone involved. For more information, visit https://pillartopost.com.