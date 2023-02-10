LandVest Christie’s International Real Estate, a New England real estate firm, is expanding its residential brokerage business into Boston, the company has announced. The expansion will come with the March opening of a new flagship office in the city’s iconic Back Bay.

LandVest’s new office will be led by Slater Anderson, managing director of real estate. Anderson said LandVest will announce the initial team of agents who will staff the Newbury Street office in the next few weeks. “They will be household names in the city’s luxury residential market,” he said.

Founded in 1968, LandVest joined the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network as an exclusive affiliate in 1995. It is considered one of New England’s largest independent real estate firms; its 2022 residential sales volume numbered more than $800 million and timberland sales volume of over $1.2 billion, the company said.

The brokerage has its roots in advising individuals, institutions, family offices and fiduciaries in transactions such as the acquisition and disposition of timberland and conservation land. Today, Landvest describes itself as a leader in its local luxury markets, and, indeed, its average residential transaction in 2022 was over $2.1 million.

LandVest maintains residential brokerage operations in Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and New York’s Adirondack region. Its consulting divisions span a total of 10 states from coast to coast.

“As an international hub for high-wage, high-growth industries, Boston has been in our sights for some time,” said Anderson. “Having a street-level presence in one of the city’s busiest upscale corridors enables us to capture the attention of national and international buyers.”

LandVest’s Boston office will also serve as a regional hub for Christie’s International Real Estate’s New England network, as the brand continues to expand throughout the Northeast and the entire Atlantic coast.

“With its connection to other key luxury markets, from London to Newport to Silicon Valley, Boston is an incredibly important city for Christie’s International Real Estate; and as one of our longest-standing affiliates, LandVest is a perfect partner to represent the brand and network in this town,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.



For more information, visit ​​https://www.christiesrealestate.com/.