Atlanta and North Georgia’s luxury real estate brokerage, Harry Norman, REALTORS®, has announced that four of its team members have been selected as RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers–a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines because of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year’s group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level,” said John Featherston, founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. “From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers.”

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

The four Harry Norman, REALTORS® recognized in their respective categories are as follows:

Luminaries: Jenni Bonura, President and CEO

The iconic leaders, founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents and the industry to reach new heights.

“We are genuinely honored to have not one, but four members of our team, awarded 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers,” said Bonura. “We are proud of our accomplished team at Harry Norman, REALTORS®, and that is reflected with these tremendous honors.”

Futurists: Luke Trigwell, VP of Marketing

The forward-thinkers working to change the conversation focused on growth, stability, and technology in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve new successes, profits and support.

“To be recognized among this caliber of leaders and peers is an honor,” said Trigwell. “I’m grateful to work in an organization, and industry, that embraces innovation and change while constantly looking forward.”

Achievers: Erin Yabroudy, REALTOR®

The success stories who have rocketed their business to the top with robust growth and marketing.

“I am honored to be recognized by RISMedia,” said Yabroudy. “I couldn’t achieve the results I do without the help of my amazing team. It is wonderful to know that our tireless efforts on behalf of our clients are so appreciated. We love helping people achieve their real estate dreams!”

Influencers: Emily Norris, VP of Operations and Culture

The thought leaders who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity, strong leadership, and success in business through education and engagement.

“I’m so humbled to receive this recognition alongside colleagues and industry peers that I greatly admire,” shares Norris. “I only succeed when the agents of Harry Norman, REALTORS® succeed.”

RISMedia will honor this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers, including the 2023 Hall of Fame, at RISMedia’s Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with its 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.