RateMyAgent announced a landmark relationship with Realtor.com. The company announced that this relationship will enable RateMyAgent users to amplify their client reviews by sharing those from RateMyAgent directly to Realtor.com—helping to build their personal brand, client trust and ultimately reach new potential clients.

The RateMyAgent and Realtor.com platforms will now be integrated—meaning RateMyAgent users will be able to automatically send their RateMyAgent requested reviews from RateMyAgent to Realtor.com, the companies shared. This new feature will be made available to all members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) first, and will shortly roll out to all other agents—helping them build their brand, trust and reputation.

Michael Davey, CEO of RateMyAgent said, “A key goal at RateMyAgent is to continue to develop our platform and the integrations and relationships we have. We’re always working to stay tapped into what our clients want—and this relationship with Realtor.com was high on the list for United States RateMyAgent subscribers.”

RateMyAgent stated that the goal of this relationship is to build consumer trust and transparency in the real estate industry through the power of social proof and reviews. RateMyAgent users who take advantage of the platform’s relationship with Realtor.com may boost their exposure by tapping into Realtor.com’s 86 million monthly active users. The relationship was driven by customer research which indicated agents wanted a more compelling review solution that could share their reviews to multiple platforms. Adding Realtor.com to this mix will help RateMyAgent users boost their online proﬁles even further.

Marissa Alemeida, Lead Product Marketing Manager at Realtor.com said, “We’re thrilled to announce this relationship with RateMyAgent. We pride ourselves on ensuring home buyers and sellers have a positive experience throughout their real estate journey—and this new integration with RateMyAgent will elevate that experience.”