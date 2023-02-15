Curbio, Inc. has announced the addition of its new inspection repair tool to its suite of product offerings. This tool will be available to real estate agents on both the buying and selling sides of a home sale. With this new tool, Curbio streamlines the estimate and repair processes for agents following home inspection reports, getting homes to the closing stage faster, the company said.

Inspections are part of nearly all real estate transactions–88% of buyers get an inspection before purchasing a home, and 86% of home inspections find something that needs to be repaired, a release noted.

Curbio’s inspection repair tool is a quick, reliable solution for interpreting reports, pricing out repairs, and giving agents the option to execute repairs as quickly as possible, the company said.

At no cost, agents simply submit a client’s inspection report to Curbio. From there, Curbio will provide a same day, no-obligation estimate on the repairs noted in the report.

Listing and buying agents can use this estimate to provide a reliable scope of work for inspection repairs to their clients, who may then tap into Curbio’s pay-at-closing offering for the repairs if they so choose. Clients who move forward with inspection repairs by Curbio will have Curbio taking care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and serving as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects, the company said. With urgency in mind when getting ready to list or while under contract, Curbio will also complete the updates 50% faster than the average contractor, their release stated.

“The inspection process can hold up the sale of a home as negotiations and repairs can be time consuming for all parties–agents, buyers and sellers,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio. “Homeowners and sellers trust that their agent will help them understand the cost of repairs and negotiate the best possible outcome. Our new inspection repair tool rounds out our suite of services, providing further support to real estate agents and their clients during the home sale process and removing barriers to closing.”

In addition to home inspection repairs, Curbio manages pre-listing home improvements that generate the highest ROI for home sellers and lift sales prices by 28% on average, they said. As the licensed and insured general contractor with pay-at-closing benefits, Curbio is transforming the way REALTORS® get homes ready to sell. REALTORS® can hand off any pre-listing home improvement projects to Curbio, so that they can sell their listings for top dollar without spending hours on the phone lining up contractors.

The inspection repair tool will be available with the upcoming launch of Curbio’s new mobile app. The tool will be available to the 60+ cities that Curbio currently services, with additional market expansions to come. For a full list of Curbio’s markets, click here.

REALTORS® who want to get an estimate or price out an inspection report can visit Curbio here.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.