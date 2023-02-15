Given the shrinking size of most airplane seats, a long flight in economy class can have its discomforts. But some planning ahead and a little inflight savvy can help make it more bearable. Here are a few tips from airline personnel that may help maximize your comfort:

Eat light before boarding – Little is more uncomfortable than traveling on a too-full stomach, which could bring on nausea or worse. Eating something light and non-greasy will make it easier to rest and even sleep.

Dress comfortably – Wear loose-fitting clothes and comfortable shoes, and bring a sweater or sweatshirt onboard in case it is cold.

Bring your own entertainment – Don’t rely solely on the inflight entertainment system, which could be out of service or may not reflect your tastes. It’s a good idea to bring your own fully charged e-reader or tablet and/or a book or magazine of choice. If you do plan to watch or listen, you may want to bring your own headphones.

Carry hygiene essentials onboard – Carry with you any medications you will need to take while in flight plus some tissues, a toothbrush, and any toiletries that may be needed to help you feel fresh before you land.

Prepare to exercise – Spending too much time sitting still can lead to minor aches and pain and, in extreme cases, to deep vein thrombosis. Exercise your toes, feet and legs periodically while seated, and walk the aisle and stretch as often as possible.

Stay hydrated – The humidity in an aircraft is typically pretty low, so drink lots of water while in flight – at least eight ounces every hour or two.

Be ready to sleep – It isn’t always easy while in flight, but increase the chances by bringing your own neck pillow, eye mask, earplugs or noise-canceling headphones.