Perhaps you have already made travel plans for 2023 – or maybe you’re still deciding where to go. In either case, you are joining hordes of Americans who are shaking off pandemic mode with plans to get back out into the world.
Already, travel experts say, some popular flights are already sold out, and hotel rooms are booking fast. In light of that, here are some things to consider before you start making reservations:
- Stay off the beaten path – Travel insurance companies note that early bookings for 2023 spring and summer travel suggest a rush to the most popular destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. If you’re not up for battling unusually huge crowds, save those destinations for a later date and take a road less traveled in 2023 – and if you do decide to go with the flow, book as early as possible.
- Beware the post-pandemic mindset – It may seem as though travel is back to normal, but the world has changed since 2019. Some destinations have been slow to re-open, and with the war in Ukraine, inflation, and economic uncertainty, travelers should be prepared to expect the unexpected.
- Don’t rely on the strong dollar – Yes, the strength of the dollar will largely translate into lower prices overseas. But that doesn’t mean you’ll always pay less. inflation may offset the price declines — meaning higher prices at home could neutralize the amount of money you save on a more favorable exchange rate.
- Consider alternate transportation – With more people flying in the coming months, the airlines will have more control than ever on when and where you can fly. Consider train travel within the states for a relaxed vacation with a better view of the landscape, or even in Europe once you reach your first destination. Or rent a car and drive if that suits you.
- Plan now for 2024 – Some tour operators say demand is so strong right now that it stretches beyond next year. If your first-choice vacation spot is already booked up, it’s not too early to set your sights on 2024 and book now. If you do that, take out travel insurance to guard against life surprises.