If you travel on a budget, you already know you can save a few bucks by setting up airfare alerts and/or traveling in the off-peak season. But savvy travelers can save even more with these unconventional tips, especially if there’s some flexibility in your plans:

Check flights first, then destination – Use a flight comparison tool such as Google Flights to browse a variety of flight bargains from your preferred airline. Maybe Madrid wasn’t your first-choice destination, but hey, if the price is right, it may be worth it if you can travel on the cheap.

Volunteer to go standby – Airlines overbook all the time. If your time is flexible, offer to go standby when a flight is full. You will most likely be compensated with travel credits on future flights and other perks worth more than what you paid for your ticket.

Consider alternate airports – Flying from the airport closest to home is most convenient. But comparing fares from other airports in the region can sometimes save you hundreds of dollars, even if it costs you more to get to them.

Housesit for free accommodations – Homeowners all over the world have pets or gardens that need care while they are away from home. Sites like House Sitters America or House Sit Match can help you find free accommodations in the U.S. or abroad in exchange for your house sitting service.