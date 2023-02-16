Developing a side hustle is an increasingly popular way to earn a few extra bucks. For couples, working a side hustle together can be a great way to help fill the family coffers without taking time out from each other.
Keeping your special skills and talents in mind, check out these five side hustle ideas and tweak them to fit your lifestyle:
- Sell courses online – Whether it’s niche cooking, languages, calligraphy or relationship-building, offer your expertise online as a couple. Create a curriculum, market it via social media, and if the content is effective, word of mouth will bring you new subscribers.
- Do photography – There’s always a market for good photographers for weddings, family shoots and more. Even if only one of you is an ace behind the camera, the other one can help set up shoots, carry the gear, and take charge of social media marketing.
- Create an Etsy shop – Whatever your hobby–or hobbies–you can turn those crafts into cash by marketing your work on Etsy. Browse the site for ideas or to see what other crafters are offering, then develop your own list of wares and start making money together while doing what you love to do.
- Pet sitting and/or dog walking – If you love animals, have the energy, and have some daytime hours available, both pet sitting and dog walking can be lucrative side hustles. Once you get your business going, you will find yourself building up a backlog of regular customers who are happy to pay for and recommend your service.
- Rent some space – To bring in some money without expending a lot of time or energy, think about renting out a spare bedroom, either for short periods through Airbnb or VRBO or long-term to a local student. If having outsiders in your home is not appealing, you may be able to rent out an off-street parking space or even garage space for storage.