Good for you if you’ve cut out the lattes and pulled in your belt in order to save more money this year. But the best money managers know that indulging in a small reward now and then is the best way to help yourself stay on track for the long haul.
Consider one or two of these creature comfort splurges that even tightwads admit are worth more than what you spend to buy them:
- A weighted blanket – If you find yourself chasing a good night’s sleep, try a weighted blanket – one that weighs between 10 and 20 pounds. Enthusiasts say they are as calming as an all-night hug and do a lot to improve restless sleep.
- An e-reader – Even if you like the feel of a hardcover or paperback book in your hands, they can be cumbersome, especially when you travel. Another plus is that you can access free books with an e-reader instead of buying books at the airport.
- A hammock – Why? Because it is just so comfy! If you can find a place for it outdoors, it may the best splurge you make all year.
- A bicycle – It isn’t kid stuff. It’s transportation, relaxation, and exercise all in one – and riding offers a great place to listen to podcasts or books on tape.
- A password manager – This one’s meant to give your brain a rest. How annoying is it, in a time when we all have too many passwords, not to be able to recall one when you need it? Password management software accessible from your phone or computer lets you come up with one password to rule them all, and saves all your other logins with unique passwords so you don’t have to keep track of all of them.