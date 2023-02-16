Several of these home design trends first surfaced last fall, but spring trade shows and catalogs now show them gaining in popularity. It looks like warmer weather will bring with it a plethora of warmer colors, textures and patterns:

Rich, deep colors – Grey is packing up and going on vacation, according to some home designers, and pastels are not far behind. The trend in walls and furniture is to earthy colors like deep ochre and saffron and combinations of coral and denim blue.

A focus on texture – Boucle upholstery is nothing new. But nubby textures are back in form along with crocheted, appliquéd, and crewel textures, all of which are on the up and up as we swing into spring.

Murals and embroidered walls – Speaking of texture, it is going beyond furniture and accessories. Textured wallpaper is back, as are 3D murals in both formal and playful motifs.

Painted wood furniture – Adding another touch of whimsy to less-formal rooms is a variety of painted furniture–primarily accent tables, benches and bookcases in white, glossy black or bright colors.

Warmer wood tones – Furniture is not all painted, however. Clients and designers are creating happy-looking spaces with vintage wood pieces in warm tones like burl and cherry wood.

Geometric motifs – While a good floral will likely never go out of style, it’s not exactly groundbreaking this spring. The call is for something a bit more modern, with geometric patterns a popular choice in both upholstery fabrics and wallpapers.