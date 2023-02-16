Slip-and-fall accidents on stairs can lead to serious injuries. Here are some ways to prevent them.

Install stair treads made with carpet to improve traction, cover up damage and make the stairs look more attractive.

Add railings that are easy to grip on both sides of the staircase.

Improve lighting at the bottom, middle and top of the stairs. Add light fixtures or remodel to add a window or skylight.

People often fall because they can’t distinguish between a step and the floor. Use different colors and materials to provide helpful visual cues.

If you own an old house and the stairs don’t meet current building codes, have them remodeled to make them safer.