Though real estate agents and brokers can provide many of the same services, the terms aren’t interchangeable. Here are the differences between a real estate agent and broker.

A real estate agent can help a client buy, sell or rent a property and can handle important steps and details in the process.

A real estate agent has to pass a state exam and work under a broker or agency.

An agent gets paid on commission, which is usually a percentage of a house’s sale price, and splits the commission with the broker.

A broker is a real estate agent who has gotten additional training and can work independently or hire other real estate agents.

Some brokers handle transactions themselves, while others hire and manage agents and receive a portion of their commissions.

If you plan to buy or sell a house, you can work with a real estate agent or a broker.