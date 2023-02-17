Homeowners often have no idea how long home renovations will take and are surprised to learn that a project will take weeks or months.

Once you have an understanding for how long renovations will take, you will be able to make a plan.

Figure out how to handle meals if you won’t be able to use your kitchen.

Find a short-term rental or stay with family or friends while your house is being renovated.

The project may be delayed if subcontractors are behind schedule, products are out of stock, there is bad weather or workers discover unanticipated problems.